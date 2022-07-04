Forever Home: Jaelyn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Hundreds of amazing kids across the state are waiting patiently for a person or family to bring them into their homes. They may be a little older, or need some special care, but they will certainly bring so much love into any household. In Forever Home, we meet Jaelyn, who has a soft spot in her heart for all animals.

Jaelyn found her happy place at the Humane Society of West Michigan. She says, “I have been excited to play with the animals and I feel like when I get older I want to do the same thing." She gave all of the puppies and kittens plenty of love, and they returned the favor. While she says dogs are her favorite, she has plenty of experience with many different animals. "We've had dogs, cats, birds, rescued a turtle, rescued a bunny we had a chinchilla, that's about it" But for her this may all be training for her life goals, she says she really wants to be a veterinarian. -- And this 17-year-old is certainly well on her way she loves school and says all of the subjects are her favorites. When she's not in school she enjoys word searches and reading. She’s a big fan of Stephen King.

When it comes to a perfect family for Jaelyn, here's what she had to say, "I am looking for a family that has pets, I want a family that is able to do things with me, spend quality time with me, go to bowling or trampoline park or maybe out to eat.” She says she would love to share a home with a sister, so she has someone to have fun with.

If you would like more information about Jaelyn, becoming a foster parent, or the adoption process, head to https://orchards.org/