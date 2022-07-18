Forever Home: Isa

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Life is better when you have someone to share it with - no matter your age or abilities. In Forever Home, we hope to connect children in the foster care system with a family who is eager to open their homes and their hearts to these sweet kids. Today we meet Isa, who doesn't talk much, but will bring plenty of joy and happiness.

Isa is a very busy 10-year-old, Youth Specialist Jason Payne knows him well. He says, "He loves to smile, loves to laugh if you're around this kid for more than 5 minutes and you're not in a good mood, there's something wrong with you." Jason says he enjoys singing, and loves learning at school. He’s always on the go, his imagination turns regular walks into a safari or a trip to the farm. Isa needs a family who will embrace his imagination - and who can keep up! Jason says, “Isa would thrive in a two-person home, a high energy home ideally with a strong male role model, a good strong presence someone that can keep up with his high energy to be able to meet his needs. Someone who just wants to be on the move, have fun, enjoy.”

While energy is a must, Isa can really find fun just about anywhere. He enjoys recreating a classroom setting, where he’s the teacher. And everyone gets a good workout when that happens, often playing tag, hide and go seek or exploring a park. He does need to keep up with some medical appointments - like physical therapy, but nothing too much - this guy just has much more to give than he will take. Jason says, "The kid is always in a good mood. He's with everything he's battled his life he's always he's not never let that get him down. He's always upbeat and even when you're in a bad mood he's around you just he gets you up he's upbeat he's just always trying to be a people pleaser he's just a good kid.”

If you would like more information about Isa, fostering or the adoption process in general, just head to https://orchards.org/.