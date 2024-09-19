First-of-it's-Kind Special Olympics sports center breaks ground

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich — Special Olympics Michigan will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the opening of the world's largest inclusive sports training facility.

The 127,000-square-foot building is located on the 17-acre former South Christian High School campus in Byron Township. including:

- Athlete activity spaces with locker rooms and fitness areas

- Special Olympic Michigan health facilities

- A podcast room for media creation

- An athletic entryway ad corridor

- Concessions and a registration hub

- Multiple sports fields for soccer and flag football

- Specialized courts for accessible bocce ball

- Pickleball courts

- Outdoor Plaza

- Putting Green

- Eight-lane collegiate-level track

According to Special Olympics Michigan this new facility is unique because of it's design approach to be accessible for athletes of all abilities.

Special Olympics Michigan bought the building in 2019 and has been renovating the spaces over the past 5 years.

