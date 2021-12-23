Family holiday break boards

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — No one is bored with a board! Take your entertaining to a new level with some help from registered dietician and national spokesperson for The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Grace Derocha.

You’ve seen them on Pinterest, these amazing boards will satisfy every taste! We start with brunch, a little savory and a little sweet. You can include everything from bagels to lox, to eggs and sausage. Don’t forget those hashbrowns! On the sweet side, you can include pancakes and waffles, berries and syrup. This is your time to get creative!

And make sure you’re the most popular house on the block this winter with a hot cocoa board! Everyone will be smiling when they’re done with sledding when you have one of these. Butterscotch chips, white chocolate, marshmallows and sprinkles are all great choices! Candy canes and cookies are also fabulous additions. You just whip up the hot chocolate, and let everyone customize their drink!

Here is more inspiration for bringing these boards to life:

Brunch Board

Ingredients – you can pick a variety of these options

Waffle

Pancakes

Berries and a variety of fruit options

Syrup

Peanut butter or nut butter of choice

Mini bagels

Cream Cheese

Lox

Capers

Bacon or sausage or Canadian bacon

Hard boiled eggs

Hot Chocolate Board

Ingredients – you can pick a variety of these options

Marshmallows – variety of sizes

Chocolate chips – dark chocolate, milk chocolate, white chocolate

Peanut butter chips

Butterscotch chips

Regular and mini candy canes, some crushed

Fun sprinkles

Caramels

Favorite cookies and/or pretzels

Pirouette cookies – can double as a stirrer

Oreos

Candy bar

Nuts

Wafers

Whipped cream

Hot chocolate

