Events & activities for the first weekend of May

WEST MICHIGAN — As we continue to see warmer weather in West Michigan, several organizations and businesses are putting together a variety of events you can go to if you want to enjoy the weather.

Blandford Nature Center The Annual Spring Nature Makers Market

The Nature Makers Market at the Blandford Nature Center will feature nearly 30 local artists and their works with textiles, jewelry, ceramics and more Saturday, May 3 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. It's a great way to connect with artists and walk the trails at the nature center. To learn more, go to the Blandford Nature Center website.

The Shoreline Amateur Astronomical Association Hemlock Crossing National Astronomy Day

National Astronomy Day is Saturday, May 3, and the Shoreline Amateur Astronomical Association is celebrating with a day of activities at Hemlock Crossing. From Noon to 5:00 PM visitors can participate in a solar observation and planet walk. Every child attending can get a raffle ticket to win 3 telescopes that will be awarded after the event's evening lecture that starts at 7:00 PM. From 8:15 PM to Midnight, groups of organizers and visitors will get to observe the night sky and learn how to identify constellations. To register for the event, go to the Amateur Astronomical Association's Facebook page.

Muskegon Museum of Art STEAM Along The Lakeshore in downtown Muskegon

STEAM Along The Lakeshore promotes science, technology, engineering, arts and math to families in Muskegon Saturday, May 3 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Participants will be given a map of booths and activities in the community located at Hackley Park and around downtown Muskegon. There are more than 20 events and activities for visitors to explore, from demos to farming, building models and more. All participants will get a take home STEAM activity bag. STEAM Along The Lakeshore has more details about the event available at the organization's Facebook page.

Kuklafest 2025 is a day-long celebration of puppetry in Saugatuck & Douglas Saturday, May 3, honoring the legacy of Burr Tillstrom, the creator of the beloved show Kukla. Saturday's event features 3 family friendly performances, an interactive puppet making workshop and entertainment at several venues. Most of the events during the event will be free. To learn more about the art of puppetry and it's history in Saugatuck, go to the Kuklafest Website.

Tulip Time in Holland kicks off Friday, May 2, boasting more than 5 million blooming tulips across the city and events lasting until May 11. Historic walking tours, art exhibits, a carnival, concerts and more will be available for visitors, with many activities being offered for free. The full schedule and more event information is available at the Tulip Time Website.

