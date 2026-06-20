Events & Activities bringing fun ideas to your Father's Day weekend

Hudsonville Balloon Days

Keep your eyes on the skies this weekend, with plenty to see at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds. Either in the air or on the ground, enjoy food trucks, craft vendors and more. Make sure to catch the balloon glow lighting skies up from 9:30 to 10:00 P.M.. The event is free to attend, but parking at the fairgrounds costs $10.

Grandville Hudsonville Jenison Hudsonville Balloon Days lift off for 2026 event Andy Curtis

Dinosaurs in Grand Rapids

For one night, travel 65 million years into the past at Sunset Cinema with a free outdoor movie series with a screening of Jurassic Park at 8:00 P.M. Saturday. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to settle in for the night under the stars, The event is free and open to the public with food, drinks and more available from Studio Park businesses.

Grand Rapids Pride Festival

Two days of fun and recognition come to Calder Plaza this weekend. The free festival features live performances, a food court, beer tent and more than 200 vendors. It's also worthwhile to check out the family area and community celebrations through the week. Donations are welcome to support the Grand Rapids Pride Center.

World Refugee Day Block Party

Treetops collective is hosting a free party and film screening from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Saturday. The event features cultural experiences, storytelling, a documentary, Henna, face painting, hands-on art and a community quilt project. Food trucks and an artisan market offer a wide variety of gifts and grub.

Celebration of Service in Muskegon

The Mart Dock is host to a free community event Saturday and Sunday honoring veterans and military families. Enjoy drone shows, live music, stem activities, food trucks, resource booths and family programs. Saturday features a High School robotics demonstration and hands-on experiences for all ages.

43rd Annual Grand Haven Sand Sculpture Contest

The City Beach livens up Saturday, with a contest running from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.. Spectators can watch amazing sand creations take shape, see live professional demonstrations, and vote in the people's choice competition.

Grand Haven Allendale Spring Lake Grand Haven's 43rd annual sand sculpture contest returns to City Beach Saturday Zachariah Wheaton

Art Basics: Painting

Tap into your creative side with local artist Carlos Sampson at 1:00 P.M. Saturday. The free class is open to teens and adults, with all materials provided. Space is limited and available on a first come, first serve basis.

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