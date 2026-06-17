GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — City Beach in Grand Haven will be transformed into an outdoor art gallery this Saturday for the 43rd annual Sand Sculpture Contest.

WATCH: Grand Haven's 43rd annual sand sculpture contest returns to City Beach Saturday

Grand Haven's 43rd annual sand sculpture contest returns to City Beach Saturday

Competition kicks off at 10 a.m., Jun. 20, with contestants able to choose between a two-hour short competition or a four-hour long competition.

This year's event will also feature professional sand sculptors from Sand Fanatics and Sand Pirates offering tips and tricks while creating their own masterpieces alongside competitors.

Awards and photos, including the people's choice awards will take place at 12:30pm and 2:30pm.

Harbor Transit will be running a park-n-ride for spectators, picking up at Duneside Discovery Center, and dropping guests off at City Beach.

One of the organizers of the event at the Grand Haven Visitors Bureau, Natalie Korpi say they hope more people can make it out to this year's contest.

"It's for everyone, who doesn't love spending time at the beach in Grand Haven, who doesn't love being creative, and who doesn't love watching these kind of masterpieces come to life? It's a really fun day, no matter what, rain or shine, we do it anyway, and we're super excited to see what everybody comes up with," Korpi said.

While there is some rain in the forecast for Saturday, Korpi said the event will take place regardless of the weather.

Pre-registration closes Friday afternoon, however, registration will be open until 9am Saturday. Click here to register. For updates click here.

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