Hudsonville Balloon Days lift off for 2026 event

HUDSONVILLE, Mich — The Annual Hudsonville Balloon Days has announced the details for it's 2026 event!

In a Facebook post, the organizers say this year's event will happen June 19-20 at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds.

The event includes family entertainment, crafts, food and of course - hot air balloon flights.

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