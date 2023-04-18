Economic Empowerment Conference taking practical, hands-on approach to financial education

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — They didn’t teach personal finance in school— but this part of ‘adulting 101’ doesn’t have to be learned the hard way.

Enter the Economic Empowerment Conference— a partnership between Project GREEN, the Latina Network of West Michigan, and the Heart of West Michigan United Way's Kent County Tax Credit Coalition aimed at teaching you how to move closer to your goals.

Keynote speakers include Dr. Deforest "Buster" Soaries and Lynnette Khalfani-Cox— both experts whose success was built by using the tools they will share at the conference.

But still—just knowing what it takes to be financially successful isn’t a magic wand to be waved.

They’re pairing talks by experts with workshops so you can practice, get stuck, ask questions, and truly understand how to reach financial freedom.

No matter your current financial situation, education, or goals; if you’re looking for resources, the Economic Empowerment Conference has just what you need.

Economic Empowerment Conference Topics

New and longstanding principles

Savings

Handling credit

Avoiding predatory lending

Homebuying

Join them from 9 a.m.—1 p.m. on April 22, either virtually or in-person at Grand Rapids Public Schools University. Lunch will be catered and they’re even serving breakfast at 8:30 a.m.

Register here to take tangible steps to improve your financial future.