Dutch bicycle band performing at Tulip Time this weekend

HOLLAND, Mich. — You won’t want to miss Crescendo Band from the Netherlands performing at Tulip Time this year.

This is the first appearance by the Dutch bicycle band in the United States.

Crescendo Band makes its way to Holland for Tulip Time

These musicians will wow the crowd by playing their instruments while riding a bike, and all their shows are free.

Their trip to perform in the U.S. is more like a family reunion because more than 100 years ago the father of a Grand Rapids man started the band in the Netherlands. Fokko Tolsma, the band's leader is Henry Baron's cousin. "Yes, it is a family reunion. And I'm so happy because the founder, Mr. Jeen Baron, we can see his family."

Dutch bicycle band performing at Tulip Time

Crescendo comes from Opende, Holland playing hits like "Sweet Caroline" weaving in and out of formation playing tubas, trombones, drums and more. The band has changed a lot since 1922 when Jeen Baron started the band after WWI. In 1973, the band started playing on bikes.

Crescendo Band will perform at Tulip Time this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Dutch bicycle band performing at Tulip Time pt 2

The FOX 17 Morning Show team joined Crescendo Band at Tulip Time for a preview of what festival attendees can expect to see and hear from them.

RELATED: Your ultimate guide to Tulip Time 2023

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube