Dutch bicycle band makes United States premiere at Tulip Time

HOLLAND, Mich. — More than 100 years after the father of a Grand Rapids man formed a marching band in the Netherlands, the band is slated to make its first appearance in the United States.

Tulip Time is hosting the Crescendo Band for a week in West Michigan. The band is an extremely popular bicycling showband, wearing traditional Dutch costumes, playing instruments while riding bikes.

"I play with one hand. And on the other hand, I was using a sliding trombone. Some drummers they use a wheel." said Fokko Tolsma, leader of the Crescendo Band.

Not only will the new entertainment act at Tulip Time be an exciting debut in the United States, it will be a family reunion for the Barons of Grand Rapids.

"It's been really a main connecting point for us, you know, having been separated from that family. Having moved here, going back, Crescendo really became kind of the glue that brought us back together, because my Dad had started that," said Henry Baron, son of Jeen Baron, creator of Crescendo band.

Crescendo comes from Opende, Holland playing hits like "Sweet Caroline" weaving in and out of formation playing tubas, trombones, drums and more. The band has changed a lot since 1922 when Jeen Baron started the band after WWI. In 1973, the band started playing on bikes.

Fokko Tolsma, the band's leader is Henry Baron's cousin. "Yes, it is a family reunion. And I'm so happy because the founder, Mr. Jeen Baron, we can see his family."

Henry Baron added, "it's going to be an extraordinary experience you have to have all the Barons, as many of us can make it, and we'll have actually have relatives of mine playing in the band and performing. And I'm sure wowing the audience that will come. It will be very satisfying to me. And that's when you wish, 'Dad, can you see this? Can you believe it?'"

It's been a Crescendo dream, to visit the U.S. about half of its members, who are aged 16 to 60, have never crossed the Atlantic.

"One full week in the in Holland, Michigan. We need to see even Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids. Maybe we can go by boat on the on the Michigan Lake," said Tolsma.

He continued, "the roots from the Netherlands are in Holland, Michigan, and now the roots are coming to you. We are so happy."

Crescendo Band will play all weekend long at Tulip Time, all performances are free. May 12 the band will play at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 7 p.m. at Ray Smith Stadium. On Saturday May 13, the band will play at 11 a.m. at Ray Smith Stadium, join in the fun during the Volksparade at 2 p.m. and again at the Stadium at 7 p.m. On Sunday May 14, the band will play its final concert at Ray Smith Stadium at 11 a.m.