Your ultimate guide to Tulip Time 2023

HOLLAND, Mich. — It's almost time for Tulip Time 2023— the longest-running tulip festival in the United States— when thousands of people will travel from all over the world to experience and celebrate tulips, Dutch heritage and the city of Holland.

The Tulip Time Festival provides attendees with dozens of ways to stay entertained, including unique attractions and points of interest, Dutch performances and parades.

Tulip Time 2023 events include the following:



American Legion Band Concert: A performance by prolific musicians who have performed in the Holland community, across the state, around the country and around the world.

Tickets are $20 per person. Click here to buy tickets in advance.

FREE to attend.

Tulip Time Festival

Artisian Market: More than 200 vendors highlight their artisanship by selling unique, hard-to-find items.

Food trucks are available on site. FREE to attend.

FREE to attend.

Wristbands cost $30 per session and are available at the Midway entrance. Individual tickets are $1.50 each and a sheet of 50 tickets is $60. Most rides require three to six tickets. Click here to buy tickets in advance.

FREE to attend.

Dutch Dance Lessons: Get your klomp on with expert Dutch dancers who are ready to teach you how to move like the pros.

FREE to participate. Available for all ages and skill levels.

Each dog must be accompanied by an adult (18 and over). Owners must have rabies certificate or proof of vaccination for each dog. Dogs must be on a leash the whole time— flex leads and shock collars are not permitted. Owners must pick up after their dogs before and during the parade. All dogs must be registered by May 11— no day of registration. Click here to register your dog.

Tickets are $16 per person. Click here to buy tickets in advance.

Tickets are $45 per person. Seating is general admission. Click here to buy tickets in advance.

FiddleFire: Members and friends of the musical Planning Family will perform for their tenth year.

Tickets are $32 per person. Click here to buy tickets in advance.

FREE to attend. Food and entertainment start at 5:30 p.m. Food vendors: Dolce Mini Cakes, Los Mariscos De Pancho, Hotbox Tacos, Outlaw Roasted Corn, La Michoacana, Jhomary's Paradise and Mi Favorita. Musical acts: DJ Two 3, the LAUP Salserines and Grupo Supernova.

Tickets are $50 per person. All class supplies included in ticket purchase.

Tickets are $38 per person.

Tickets are $40 per person. Each participant is given a personal set of headphones so they can hear the tour guide easily. Most of the tour is wheelchair accessible, except for some stairs that can be navigated by going via ramp. Click here to buy tickets in advance.

Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance: One of Tulip Time's most entertaining and colorful spectacles when authentically-costumed dancers, grades three through eight, come together to klomp and whirl their way through traditional dances.

FREE to attend.

Click here for information about where to sit during the parade.

Tickets are $23 per person.

Tickets are $55 per person. Click here to buy tickets in advance.

Tickets are $8 per person. Click here to buy tickets in advance.

Tickets are $35 per person. Must be 21+ to participate. Click here to buy tickets in advance.

Tickets are $15 per person, $5 for children three-to-12 years old and FREE for children two and under. FREE parking is available. Click here to buy tickets in advance.

Tickets are $40 per person. Participants must bring their own equipment and meet at least five minutes before the class starts at the entrance booth in the parking lot of Windmill Island Gardens. Participants can submit one photo taken during the class to be selected as "Best Picture" and featured in Tulip Time social media posts. Click here to buy tickets in advance.

Tickets are $8 per person. Attendees can also buy raffle tickets for the chance to win a one-of-a-kind quilt. Click here to buy tickets in advance. Click here to exhibit a quilt in the show.

Click here for details and registration.

Tulip Time

Tickets are $85 per person. The one-and-a-half-mile walk includes some stairs. Must be 21+ to participate. Click here to buy tickets in advanced.

Click here for information about where to sit during the parade.



The Tulip Time Festival's events and activities are in many different locations— most of which are in a four-mile radius of downtown Holland.

Tulip Time runs May 6- May 14, 2023 with some events starting Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5.

Full daily schedule:

Thursday, May 4 Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 6:15 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. Centennial Park Dutch Dance 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Centennial Park Friday, May 5 Carnival 5 p.m.- 11 p.m. Civic Center Lot Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 6:15 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. Centennial Park Dutch Dance 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Centennial Park Saturday, May 6 Tulip Time Run 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. Kollen Park Historic Walking Tours 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Window on the Waterfront Tulip Immersion Garden 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Art in Bloem Fine Art Showcase 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Civic Center Artisan Market 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Ottawa County Fairgrounds Tall Ship Dockside Tours 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Boatwerks East Dock Tulip Time Quilt Show 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Beechwood Church VIP Walking Tour 10 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Window on the Waterfront Carnival 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. Civic Center Lot Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 11:30 a.m.- 11:45 p.m. Ottawa County Fairgrounds Dutch Dance 12:15 p.m.- 12:45 p.m. Ottawa County Fairgrounds Dutch Dance 2 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. Ottawa County Fairgrounds Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 2:45 p.m.- 3 p.m. Ottawa County Fairgrounds Dutch Dance Lessons 4 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. Window on the Waterfront Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 5:30 p.m.- 5:45 p.m. Centennial Park Dutch Dance 6:15 p.m.- 7 p.m. Centennial Park Nana's Naughty Knickers 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. Holland Community Theatre Elton Rohn 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. Civic Center Sunday, May 7 Historic Walking Tours 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Window on the Waterfront Art in Bloem Fine Art Showcase 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Civic Center Artisan Market 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Ottawa County Fairgrounds Tall Ship Dockside Tours 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Boatwerks East Dock VIP Walking Tour 10 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Window on the Waterfront Carnival 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. Civic Center Lot Tulip Immersion Garden 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Tulip Time Quilt Show 12 p.m.- 5 p.m. Beechwood Church Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 1 p.m.- 1:15 p.m. Ottawa County Fairgrounds Dutch Dance 1:45 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. Ottawa County Fairgrounds Nana's Naughty Knickers 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. Holland Community Theatre Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 3 p.m.- 3:15 p.m. Centennial Park Dutch Dance 3:30 p.m.- 4 p.m. Centennial Park Dutch Dance Lessons 4 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. Window on the Waterfront Dutch Organ Concert 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Hope Church Monday, May 8 Tulip Time Photo Walk 8 a.m.- 10 a.m. Windmill Island Gardens Historic Walking Tours 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Window on the Waterfront Tulip Immersion Garden 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Art in Bloem Fine Art Showcase 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Civic Center Floral Arranging 10 a.m.- 11:15 a.m. Huisman Flowers Tall Ship Dockside Tours 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Boatwerks East Dock Tulip Time Quilt Show 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Civic Center Floral Arranging 2 p.m.- 3:15 p.m. Huisman Flowers Carnival 4 p.m.- 11 p.m. Civic Center Lot Dutch Dance Lessons 4 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. Window on the Waterfront Tulip City Brewstillery Guided Beverage Tasting 5 p.m.- 6 p.m. Tulip City Brewstillery Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 6:15 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. Centennial Park Dutch Dance 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Centennial Park Tulip Time Photo Walk 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. Windmill Island Gardens Tulip City Brewstillery Guided Beverage Tasting 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Tulip City Brewstillery Tuesday, May 9 Historic Walking Tours 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Window on the Waterfront Tulip Immersion Garden 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Art in Bloem Fine Art Showcase 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Civic Center Floral Arranging 10 a.m.- 11:15 a.m. Huisman Flowers Tall Ship Dockside Tours 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Boatwerks East Dock Tulip Time Quilt Show 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Beechwood Church Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 11 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Civic Center Dutch Dance and Style Show 12 p.m.- 12:30 p.m. Civic Center Floral Arranging 2 p.m.- 3:15 p.m. Huisman Flowers Carnival 4 p.m.- 10 p.m. Civic Center Lot Dutch Dance Lessons 4 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. Window on the Waterfront Tulip City Brewstillery Guided Beverage Tasting 5 p.m.- 6 p.m. Tulip City Brewstillery Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 6:15 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. Centennial Park Dutch Dance 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Centennial Park FiddleFire 7 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. Central Wesleyan Church Nana's Naughty Knickers 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. Holland Community Theatre Tulip City Brewstillery Guided Beverage Tasting 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Tulip City Brewstillery Tulip Time Photo Walk 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. Windmill Island Gardens Wednesday, May 10 Tulip Time Photo Walk 8 a.m.- 10 a.m. Windmill Island Gardens Historic Walking Tours 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Window on the Waterfront Tulip Immersion Garden 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Art in Bloem Fine Art Showcase 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Civic Center Tall Ship Dockside Tours 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Boatwerks East Dock Tulip Time Quilt Show 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Beechwood Church Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 11 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Civic Center Dutch Dance and Style Show 12 p.m.- 12:30 p.m. Civic Center Carnival 4 p.m.- 10 a.m. Civic Center Lot Dutch Dance Lessons 4 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. Window on the Waterfront Tulip City Brewstillery Guided Beverage Tasting 5 p.m.- 6 p.m. Tulip City Brewstillery Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 6:15 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. Centennial Park American Legion Band Concert 7 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts Dutch Dance 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Centennial Park Nana's Naughty Knickers 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. Holland Community Theatre Tulip City Brewstillery Guided Beverage Tasting 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Tulip City Brewstillery Tulip Time Photo Walk 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. Windmill Island Gardens Thursday, May 11 Historic Walking Tours 8:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Window on the Waterfront Tulip Immersion Garden 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Art in Bloem Fine Art Showcase 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Civic Center Tall Ship Dockside Tours 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Boatwerks East Dock Tulip Time Quilt Show 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Beechwood Church Dutch Dance 12 p.m.- 12:20 p.m. Civic Center Bleachers Dutch Dance 12:45 p.m.- 1 p.m. 8th Street between River and College Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 1 p.m.- 1:20 p.m. 8th Street between College and Central Kinderparade 1:30 p.m.- 4 p.m. Parade Route: 8th Street between Columbia and Kollen Park Dutch Dogs on Parade 2 p.m.- 3 p.m. Parade Route: 8th Street between Columbia and Kollen Park Carnival 3 p.m.- 10 p.m. Civic Center Lot Tulip City Brewstillery Guided Beverage Tasting 5 p.m.- 6 p.m. Tulip City Brewstillery Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 6:15 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. 8th Street between College and Central Dutch Dance 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. 8th Street between River and College Girl Named Tom 7 p.m.- 10 p.m. Central Wesleyan Church Nana's Naughty Knickers 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. Holland Community Theatre Tulip Time Photo Walk 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. Windmill Island Gardens Friday, May 12 Historic Walking Tours 8:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Window on the Waterfront Tulip Immersion Garden 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Art in Bloem Fine Art Showcase 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Civic Center Tall Ship Dockside Tours 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Boatwerks East Dock Tulip Time Quilt Show 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Beechwood Church Bicycle Showband Crescendo 11 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Ray and Sue Smith Stadium Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 11 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Civic Center Dutch Dance and Style Show 12 p.m.- 12:30 p.m. Civic Center Bicycle Showband Crescendo 2 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. Ray and Sue Smith Stadium Carnival 3 p.m.- 11 p.m. Civic Center Lot Dutch Dance Lessons 4 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. Window on the Waterfront Tulip City Brewstillery Guided Beverage Tasting 5 p.m.- 6 p.m. Tulip City Brewstillery Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 6:15 p.m.- 6:25 p.m. Centennial Park Dutch Dance Pass the Shoe 6:30 p.m.- 6:45 p.m. Centennial Park Bicycle Showband Crescendo 7 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. Ray and Sue Smith Stadium Dutch Dance 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Centennial Park Nana's Naughty Knickers 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. Holland Community Theatre Sara Evans 7 p.m.- 10 p.m. Central Wesleyan Church Tulip City Brewstillery Guided Beverage Tasting 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Tulip City Brewstillery Saturday, May 13 Historic Walking Tours 8:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Window on the Waterfront Tulip Immersion Garden 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Art in Bloem Fine Art Showcase 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Civic Center Tall Ship Dockside Tours 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Boatwerks East Dock Tulip Time Quilt Show 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Beechwood Church Bicycle Showband Crescendo 11 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Ray and Sue Smith Stadium Carnival 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. Civic Center Lot Dutch Dance 12 p.m.- 12:20 p.m. Civic Center Bleachers Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 12:45 p.m.- 1 p.m. 8th Street between College and Central Dutch Dance 1 p.m.- 1:20 p.m. 8th Street between River and College Volksparade 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. Parade Route: 8th Street from Columbia to Van Raalte and 24th Kinder/Middel Dutch Dance 6:15 p.m.- 6:25 p.m. Centennial Park Bicycle Showband Crescendo 7 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. Ray and Sue Smith Stadium Dutch Dance 7 p.m.- 8 p.m. Centennial Park Nana's Naughty Knickers 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. Holland Community Theatre Fireworks 8 p.m.- 11 p.m. Kollen Park Sunday, May 14 Historic Walking Tours 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Window on the Waterfront VIP Walking Tour 10 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Window on the Waterfront Bicycle Showband Crescendo 11 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Ray and Sue Smith Stadium Tulip Immersion Garden 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. Beechwood Church Tulip Time Quilt Show 12 p.m.- 5 p.m. Beechwood Church Carnival 1 p.m.- 8 p.m. Civic Center Lot

If you are interested in getting involved with Tulip Time, there are plenty of ways to do so— you can donate, volunteer or "join the dance" in other ways, like becoming a sponsor or participating in different activities.

