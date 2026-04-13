DISASTER DILEMMA: BBB warns of severe weather recovery scams targeting West Michigan

The Better Business Bureau of Michigan is warning residents about scammers targeting people recovering from recent severe weather.

West Michigan has already been hit by several damaging systems early in the severe weather season, ranging from routine flooding along the Grand River to early-season tornadoes that have flattened homes.

Abigail Pumphrey Flooding photo, Abigail Pumphrey

“They tend to say things like, ‘Your neighbors are using our services,’” said Nakia Mills of the Better Business Bureau of Michigan. “They try to hurry you into making a down payment. Sometimes they’ll try to start work without even giving you a chance to think it through.”

Officials say scammers often pose as government workers, hoping residents will react emotionally rather than logically.

FOX 17 | Sam Landstra A house on Prairie Rose Lane near Union Lake, tens days after the Union City tornado

“We see many reports of home improvement scams, especially among people over 54. It’s one of the top five scams,” Mills said. “You get the work started, and somewhere in the middle, the person says, ‘Hey, we need more money.’”

BBB Warns of Natural Disaster Scams

The state of Michigan has compiled a list of warning signs to watch for before hiring a contractor:



A door-to-door salesperson offering a one-time-only deal. You should never feel pressured to act immediately.

A contractor who cannot provide a valid license.

A lack of references.

A vehicle with out-of-state plates or no visible business signage.

Michigan also recommends the following steps if your home needs repairs after a natural disaster:



Contact your insurance company and document damage with photos.

Verify credentials and references.

Get more than one written estimate.

Request a written contract and review it carefully.