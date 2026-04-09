Flooding concerns mount next week

WEST MICHIGAN - River levels are already running high here in West Michigan, but more flooding concerns will mount again next week as several rounds of steady to moderate, even heavy rains/storms will be possible from Sunday through Wednesday. While it will not be raining all the time, we expect waves of rain to move through from time to time.

The image attached to this story shows TOTAL PRECIPITATION from Friday morning all the way through 6PM next week Wednesday. Keep in mind this is only a forecast model...so it's not reality, but it does give us a good indication as to what might unfold. 2" to 4" of rain will be possible through that time frame. River levels will rise and I would expect to see several locations along river basins in moderate to major flooding. If you live along a river/creek/stream, make sure to stay up on later forecasts into next week.

Take a look at the genesis on what will start the flooding rains. See graphic below. That warm front will lift through the state on Sunday and bring what may be several rounds of rain/storms from Sunday through next Wednesday.

FOX 17

As of now we are not in any severe weather threat, but that may change. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube