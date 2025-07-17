THE TRACTOR FACTOR: 57th Annual Antique Tractor Show pulls in to Allendale

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Gas up that tractor and bring the family out to the 57th Annual Antique Tractor Show in Allendale.

Hosted by the River Bend Steam & Gas Association, the show starts at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday and plows right through Saturday at 9975 56th Avenue.

Tickets are $7.00 for adults, and children under 12 are free.

Show Times:



9:00 a.m. Thursday until dusk

9:00 a.m. Friday until dusk

9:00 a.m. Saturday until 5:00 p.m.

Event Activities Include:



Antique Tractor Pull - Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

Tractor Parade - Friday at 1:00 p.m. and Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

Kids Pedal Tractor Pull - Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Food Concessions

Flea Market

Tractor Driving School

