THE TRACTOR FACTOR: 57th Annual Antique Tractor Show pulls in to Allendale

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Gas up that tractor and bring the family out to the 57th Annual Antique Tractor Show in Allendale.
Hosted by the River Bend Steam & Gas Association, the show starts at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday and plows right through Saturday at 9975 56th Avenue.
Tickets are $7.00 for adults, and children under 12 are free.
Show Times:
- 9:00 a.m. Thursday until dusk
- 9:00 a.m. Friday until dusk
- 9:00 a.m. Saturday until 5:00 p.m.
Event Activities Include:
- Antique Tractor Pull - Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
- Tractor Parade - Friday at 1:00 p.m. and Saturday at 3:00 p.m.
- Kids Pedal Tractor Pull - Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
- Food Concessions
- Flea Market
- Tractor Driving School
