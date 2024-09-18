Connecting culture, community with the Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta!

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Bienvenido— es hora de fiesta!

Grand Haven’s Tri-Cities Puentes invites everyone to experience culture, history, pride, and entertainment at the Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta!

Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta Tri-Cities Puentes

On Saturday, September 21, bring your family to experience everything generations of Latin American cultures have contributed to West Michigan.

Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta Tri-Cities Puentes

Kicking off with a Parade of Flags—head to Central Park Place by 11 a.m. (on the corner of Columbus and 4th St) to celebrate your heritage by walking alongside the flag-holder for your country of choice, bringing your own flag to march with, or watching the parade along the route to the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium, where the party will happen.

Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta Tri-Cities Puentes

The beer tent will feature beer (of course), margaritas, and micheladas, plus DJs and dance performers will take center stage until headliner Grupo Duelo performs at 7:30 p.m.

The Fiesta happens from noon until 9 p.m., filling the stadium with the sights, sounds, and savory smells of Hispanic culture!

Tri-Cities Puentes

Sign up to volunteer here.

Kids activities, vendors, and more are waiting for you at the Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta!