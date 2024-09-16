Local entrepreneurs on full display during Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — If you’re heading out to the Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta, take note of how many local businesses and vendors are on full display.

— like Reyna Masko, owner of Reyna’s Michelada Mix!

Known as the Mexican Bloody Mary— this tomato-based blend of spices will be front and center at the Fiesta on September 21 for you to enjoy. The mix is ready to add a little kick to your favorite light beer.

Now keep that note you made and make a point to support local entrepreneurs and diversify your own community experience by checking out what they have to offer year-round!

After all, that's what these designated months are for— reminding us all of the delight, artistry, talent, fortitude, and depth of the roots of a variety of cultures have, in hopes of encouraging support and community no matter what time of year.

Hispanic Heritage Month puts these and other Hispanic-owned businesses, history, and celebrations in the spotlight September 15—October 15.