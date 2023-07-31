Coast Guard Festival hosts musical tributes, carnivals, sports tournaments this week

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — There's so much to do and see in Grand Haven during the Coast Guard Festival!

The festival's focus has been— and will always be— a tribute to the hard-working members of the U.S. Coast Guard keeping a watchful eye on our Great Lakes.

U.S. Coast Guard Festival

Ship tours and nautical parades are just the start. Free and ticketed events include a National Memorial Service, History Walk, and recruitment presentations; live musical tributes to Elton John, Garth Brooks, Queen, the Beatles, and many others; carnivals, dance, waterball; golf, cornhole, and softball tournaments; plus fireworks and all the carnival food you can handle!

Check out our guide to the Coast Guard Festival to plan your trip!

The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival started July 28 and runs through August 6.