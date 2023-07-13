Your guide to the 2023 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The 2023 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival is right around the corner! Here’s a look at the events scheduled for this year as well as other important information you should know.

The annual festival honors the men and women who gave their lives serving in the U.S. Coast Guard with a series of family-friendly events.

Here's a look at this year's scheduled entertainment:

WATERFRONT MAINSTAGE EVENTS

The stage at Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium will rock your socks off with a stellar lineup of concerts and a boating competition. These events are sponsored by the Lake Michigan Credit Union.

July 28: Simply Queen – A Tribute Band

Relive the classic hits that propelled Queen to the pantheon of history’s greatest rock bands! The Canadian tribute band is led by Freddie Mercury impersonator Rick Rock.

Tickets are $15. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

July 29: Cardboard Boat Race Competition

This 150-yard race is free to register but is limited to 20 boats. There are separate classes for youths (Buoy Class) and everyone aged 16 and up (Cutter Class). There must be at least two people per boat with a maximum of eight. Prizes will be awarded for best theme, best sinking, and people’s choice.

Boats will be displayed at noon. Race begins at 1:30 p.m.

July 29: Woodstock Revival

Party like it’s 1969! This tribute band will perform psychedelic hits by Santana, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Sly and the Family Stone, and more for a faithful recreation of the experience that cemented Woodstock in music history.

Tickets are $15. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

July 31: The Caverners – A Tribute to the Beatles

Looking to experience The Beatles in their heyday? The Caverners have delighted audiences since 1994 with authentic costumes, instruments and vocals that expertly recreate a 1960s Beatles concert.

Tickets are $15. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 1: Country Legends Tributes

Fans of Garth Brooks, Shania Twain and Keith Urban, this one’s for you! The Country Legends Tribute Tour is the ultimate tribute series to modern country artists, with songs by Toby Keith, The Zac Brown Band, Alan Jackson and more.

Tickets are $15. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 2: Trilogy Classics Live – Journey, Foreigner and Styx

Come sail away with this world-class act devoted to the legendary music of some of the greatest classic rock bands! Don’t stop believing you’ll be moved by these jukebox heroes.

Tickets are $15. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 3: Sunset BLVD – ‘80s Rock

Travel back in time to 1987 for an arena-style performance of ‘80s pop-rock classics! Featured songs include music by Poison, Motley Crue, Bon Jovi, Joan Jett, Heart, Michael Jackson and more.

Tickets are $15. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4: Face 2 Face – A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel

Songs by two of music’s greatest piano men will electrify audiences with timeless hits by Elton John and Billy Joel. The show is an interactive experience with a dash of comedy and opportunities for show goers to sing along! Artists will deliver high-energy performances with solo sets before delivering a finale together with lyrics from each other’s songs.

Tickets are $15. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 5: The Modern Gentlemen/Fireworks

Landon Beard, Todd Fournier, and Brian and Brandon Brigham performed with The Four Seasons for more than a decade. After developing a modern style, they became The Modern Gentlemen. The vocal harmony group performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages alongside John Williams, Patti LaBelle, Michael McDonald, The Beach Boys and more! The Fireworks Extravaganza Show is included with admission.

Tickets are $25. Show starts at 8 p.m.

EVENT SCHEDULE

This year’s full event schedule is as follows (subject to change):

July 28

10 a.m.–5 p.m.: Lighthouse Quilt Guild Quilt Show ($7)

7:30 p.m.: Simply Queen – A Tribute Band ($15)

July 29

9 a.m.–4 p.m.: Lighthouse Quilt Guild Quilt Show ($7)

7:30 a.m.: Tri-Cities YMCA Coast Guard City USA Run – REGISTER (*due July 29)

10:30 a.m.: Kids' Parade (registration closed)

1:30 p.m.: Cardboard Boat Race Competition (FREE) – REGISTER

7:30 p.m.: Woodstock Revival ($15)

July 30

7:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.: Cruise-In Car Show (FREE) – REGISTER

10 a.m.–4 p.m.: Flea on Seventh (FREE)

1–4 p.m.: Community Picnic (FREE)

July 31

1–3 p.m.: Parade of Ships (FREE)

6–8 p.m.: Ship Tours (FREE)

7:30 p.m.: The Caverners – A Tribute to the Beatles ($15)

Aug. 1

8 a.m.: Coastie Golf Tournament – REGISTER for singles or 4-somes (*due July 24)

10 a.m.–2 p.m.: Kids’ Day (FREE)

6 p.m.–11 p.m.: Carnival ($25 armband)

6 p.m.–8 p.m.: Ship Tours (FREE)

8:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m.: Street Dance with Brena (FREE)

7:30 p.m.: Country Legends Tributes ($15)

Aug. 2

8 a.m.–2 p.m.: Senior Day (FREE)

8:30 a.m.: Softball Tournament – REGISTER (*due July 26)

10 a.m.– 8 p.m.: Ship Tours (FREE)

2–11 p.m.: Carnival ($25 armband)

5 p.m.: The Retirees Dinner (private) – REGISTER (*due July 20)

5:30 p.m.: Better Bags Corn Hole Tournament Fundraiser ($50)

5:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.: Red Carpet Photos (FREE)

6 p.m.: Waterball Competition (FREE)

7:30 p.m.: Trilogy Classics Live ($15)

Aug. 3

10 a.m.–8 p.m.: Ship Tours (FREE)

10–11 a.m.: Coast Guard Recruiting Presentation (FREE)

2 p.m.–11 p.m.: Carnival ($30 armband)

5:30 p.m.: Community Dinner (private)

7:30 p.m.: Sunset BLVD – ‘80s Rock ($15)

Aug. 4

8:30 a.m.: Coast Guard Spouses Breakfast (private)

9 a.m.–6 p.m.: Coast Guard Craft Fair (FREE)

10 a.m.–3 p.m.: Ship Tours (FREE)

2–11 p.m.: Carnival ($30 armband)

12 p.m.: Walk of Coast Guard History (FREE)

2:30 p.m.: Welcome Reception (private)

4 p.m.–5 p.m.: National Memorial Service (FREE)

7:30 p.m.: Face 2 Face – A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel ($15)

Aug. 5

10 a.m.–8 p.m.: Ship Tours (FREE)

11:45 a.m.: Grand Parade (FREE)

12 p.m.–11 p.m.: Carinval ($20 armband)

8 p.m.: The Modern Gentlemen/Fireworks ($25)

FESTIVAL MAP

Below is a map of the area where the festival is held:

PARKING

Parking is available at the following locations:

Ferry Elementary School

Griffin Elementary School

Trinity Reformed Church

First Christian Reformed Church

First Baptist Church (Spring Lake)

All Shores Wesleyan Church (Spring Lake)

Ferrysburg City Hall

A park-and-ride option with Harbor Transit is scheduled to run from 9 a.m.–11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Organizers released the following map, which highlights the designated parking areas:

Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival

FESTIVAL RULES

The following is NOT permitted at Waterfront Stadium:



Smoking or vaping

Outside alcohol

Coolers

Weapons

Animals (except ADA-registered service dogs)

Chairs and blankets are allowed in posted areas. Alcoholic beverages purchased at events must not leave the area.

DONATE

Consider making a donation to keep future events at low to no cost to festival goers. Pledge your support here.

Visit the Coast Guard Festival's website for more information.

