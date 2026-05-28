LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's seat belt use has climbed to 94% as of 2025, according to Michigan State Police data — but the remaining 6% is still costing lives.

The "Click It or Ticket" slogan has been around since the 1990s, when only about 80% of drivers wore seat belts. A major turning point came in 2000, when Michigan made seat belt violations a primary offense, allowing officers to pull drivers over solely for not wearing one.

Michigan Office of Highway Safety

Each year, Michigan State Police work to push that number higher through their two-week "Click It or Ticket" campaign, putting extra troopers on the road to encourage safer habits.

"However, 6%, you know, of those that we see out there are still not wearing a seat belt, and for every percentage that increases, that also costs many, many lives," a spokesperson said.

'Click It or Ticket' campaign targets Michigan's remaining 6% of unbuckled drivers

The most recent data from 2024 shows that during the two-week campaign, police issued 2,733 citations across Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Kalamazoo counties. During that same two-week period, three people who were not wearing seat belts died in crashes.

Jason Walsh/FOX 17 A Kalamazoo County EMT and paramedic are taking their safety messages to another level when it comes to "seat belt safety" after seeing too many crashes where children have been thrown from vehicles.

Studies show the people least likely to buckle up are pickup truck drivers and people between the ages of 25 and 34. The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning says it is now targeting that demographic with more outreach and education.

FOX 17 Click it or Ticket numbers

"When we're doing social media, we look to see what platforms that age group is using and what's the best way to reach them," a spokesperson said.

The message from law enforcement is straightforward.

Michigan State Police

"It does not matter if you're going a long distance or just going to the corner store. Every trip, every time — wear your seat belt," a spokesperson said.

Michigan State Police have also launched the "Safer by 2030" campaign to reduce traffic deaths statewide by 30% before the end of the decade.

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