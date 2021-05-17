Law enforcement launching Click It or Ticket campaign across Michigan

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning is launching a Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement campaign that runs May 17 to June 6.

Officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State Police will be conducting seat belt enforcement across the state during the three-week period.

The campaign includes Memorial Day weekend.

“So often, critical injuries and the loss of life on our roadways could have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt,” said Michael L. Prince, OHSP director, in a press release. “Wearing a seat belt is the easiest and most effective thing you can do to reduce injuries and save lives. Buckle up every trip, every time.”

Michigan law requires drivers, front-seat passengers and passengers 15 and younger in any seating position to be buckled up. The fine and associated costs for not wearing a seat belt is $65.

Children must be in a car seat or booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4’9” tall, and children under 4 years old must be in the back seat.