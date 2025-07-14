Celebrating former President Ford's 112th birthday and a look at his legacy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Today marks the 112th birthday of President Gerald R. Ford, and his legacy is being honored in Grand Rapids. A wreath-laying ceremony is happening at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, where the former president and First Lady are buried.

The ceremony is hosted by the Gerald R. Ford Historical Legacy Trust and combines a longstanding presidential tradition with a personal tribute initiated by former First Lady Betty Ford in 2007. Wreaths will also be placed at the tomb by representatives from Mary Free Bed, members of the Ford family, and the Secret Service.

Brooke Clement, the director of the Ford Museum, emphasized the significance of this ceremony in honoring Ford’s legacy. She stated, “He was courageous in that he knew that he probably wouldn't be re-elected for doing the Nixon pardon, for signing that, for offering clemency to draft evaders. But he didn't— that wasn't his goal. It was more just to, like, write the path and get people to look forward instead of continuing to look backwards.”

