Celebrate Earth Day all April at Blandford Nature Center

Posted at 7:37 AM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 07:37:49-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Blandford Nature Center invites you to celebrate Earth Day all month long with them!

During the entire month of April, admission is free to their trails and facilities— meaning you’ve got access to their 264 acres of forests, meadows, and wetlands, 8 miles of trails, and 2 outdoor playscapes from dawn until dusk, and the Mary Jane Dockery Visitor Center Monday-Saturday from 9-5 p.m. at no cost.

There’s even a mile of ADA-accessible trails so everyone can get out and enjoy!

“We’re excited to offer some fun, hands-on opportunities to learn and explore in nature this month,” said Camilla Voelker, Community Programs Coordinator at Blandford Nature Center. “We have hopes that offering these free opportunities will encourage people who have never been to Blandford before to get outside and see what we have to offer.”

On Earth Day, April 22, from 11-3 p.m. Blandford Nature Center will host complimentary programming to celebrate the natural wonders of our planet including Storytimes with Wildlife Ambassadors, Nature Artifact Touchable Tables, Ecosystem Scavenger Hunts, and a Composting Workshop.

Blandford Nature Center’s website lays out just what programs are part of the Earth Day programming.

Grab your backpacks and explore!

