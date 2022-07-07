Cascade Firefighters Association hosting its second annual Charity Hockey Game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There's a hockey game happening later this month and some current and retired NHL/AHL players will be participating in the Cascade Firefighters Association Charity Hockey Game.

This is the second charity hockey event for the Cascade Firefighters Association.

Tickets for the event cost $20 and children under the age of 3 get in free.

The charity hockey game is happening at Patterson Ice Arena in Grand Rapids.

The puck drops at 5:30 p.m. but be sure to show up early for the parking lot party. The parking lot party starts at 3 p.m. and features Mission Barbecue, Fowling Warehouse, yard games/cornhole, fire trucks, and more!

For more information on the second annual Cascade Firefighters Association Charity Hockey Game, check out the event on Facebook.

