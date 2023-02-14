Camping to be closed at two parks as improvements begin

WEST MICHIGAN — Millions love to take advantage our state’s natural beauty throughout the year — especially at our 77 state parks.

But two popular parks in West Michigan have some major construction projects scheduled for this season— meaning access this year will be very limited.

Let’s start with PJ Hoffmaster State Park.

Every year roughly 1.3 people walk the beaches and trails at PJ Hoffmaster.

The first phase will close day-use access to the main beach to fix the roads. The visitor center will also be closed for renovation. If bids go out as planned- that phase last from April through July.

The next phase will close off access the nearly 300 campsites meaning no camping at the park after July 7 through at least October.. The roads in that part of the site are also getting upgrades- and a second sanitation will be added as well.

“The other thing we're also going to be doing and I did not mention beforehand is taking some of our campsites and making them more compliant ATA accessible,” explains Melissa VanderVelde, Unit Manager for PJ Hoffmaster State Park

In total that project is estimated to cost roughly $4.5M— all contingent on where the bids land— but Melissa believes they will be good to start phase one in April.

Another popular nearby state park getting a facelift is Ludington State Park.

According to the Michigan DNR website camping there will be delayed until at least June 30 in the Beechwood Campsite where they’re replacing two bathroom buildings and part of the electrical system.