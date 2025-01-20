Breathless in the Cold: Understanding how winter temperatures affect Asthma

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to the American Lung Association, more than 26 million adults and 4.5 million children in the U.S. live with Asthma— a chronic lung disease that can make it difficult for people to breathe.

While many factors play a role in the onset of symptoms, frigid weather makes breathing especially difficult for people living with the condition.

Although it may not seem like it, our bodies are well-designed to adapt to the bitter cold, but if you have Asthma, triggers such as weather changes can lead to bronchial constriction or narrowing of the airways.

"Cold air is a very well-known bronchial constrictor," said Dr. Julia Becker, a Pulmonologist with Corewell Health, in Grand Rapids.

Single-digit temperatures, combined with wind chills approaching 20 below, have recently blanketed West Michigan, creating specific challenges for people with Asthma.

“Blasts of cold air can trigger those airways to inappropriately constrict, then leading to those symptoms of wheezing, shortness of breath, and cough," explained Becker.

For patients whose conditions worsen with cold air, there is a simple step that can be taken to avoid worsening symptoms.

“Wear a face covering; Just put a scarf over your face that traps some of the warm air and the moisture," said Becker.

Other awareness for Asthma patients to have, begins at home.

“Thinking about how you heat your home. So, it’s a big issue for people who use wood to heat their homes and natural things. If you are burning your wood stove 24 hours a day, that really can impair the air quality within your own home," stated Becker.

Inhalers are often used as asthma therapy, and the most common type is known as a meter-dose inhaler.

“For those kinds of inhalers, you’re pushing a can down that releases a spray. For those, you should have a spacer. So, a spacer is a tube that puts a little space between your lungs and an inhaler," illustrated Becker.

If you’re unsure whether or not it’s time to see a doctor, there is a major tell-tale sign to keep an eye out for.

“If it’s truly impacting your day-to-day activities where you’ve had to limit yourself, you’ve had to stop because of shortness of breath, you can’t do the things you normally would be able to do," asserted Becker.

For additional tips on how to avoid increased asthma symptoms during winter months, you can follow the link here.

