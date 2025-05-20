Big wedding month coming up, and wedding costs are soaring

MICHIGAN — In Michigan, the average cost of a wedding is approximately $28,330, according to WeddingWire.com, a website affiliated with The Knot.

The national average cost of a wedding has reached $33,000, which equals $284 per guest, with an average guest count of 116.

The reception venue typically represents the largest expense in a wedding, while the bride's dress tends to be the smallest expense. The spike in wedding costs may be attributed to couples who met and fell in love during the pandemic and are now eager to celebrate their unions, resulting in a surge in demand for weddings.

Data from The Knot shows the average cost of weddings can vary by generation:

Generation Z couples spend an average of $27,000.

Millennials spend an average of $38,000.

Generation X couples average around $23,000.

To help manage costs, some couples are turning to do-it-yourself options. Wedding planner Annie Brooks in the Lansing area suggests using free resources. "There’s so many shops on Etsy. There’s Canva," she says. "There’s a bunch of services that you don't have to pay for someone to do that stuff."

Bride-to-be Meggie Wren is adopting this approach and expanding it to include friends and family who can do things vendors usually get paid for. And she's designing her own invitations: "I did the designing myself so if you can save money there, that was great."

While wedding costs can differ significantly, data from WeddingWire indicates that couples feel the money they spend—whether small or large—is well worth it.

(Scripps News Group Lansing contributed to this report.)

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

