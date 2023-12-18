Avoid disaster, unplug rechargeable batteries whenever possible

Back in August - Thomas Depoy had two lithium-ion batteries for his lawnmower “detonate” in his garage.

“I could see a small fire on the other side of my pickup,” Depoy told us. “I used an extinguisher and completely used the whole tank and it did nothing. It acted like an accelerant, it just spread.”

The garage – along with his two cars – were a total loss.

A fire investigator later told Thomas that the batteries were faulty, but stories like this one are reason enough to take precautions.

“Lithium-ion batteries are more susceptible to fire risks because if one of the lithium-ion battery cells is damaged, the batteries will go into what we call thermal runaway, they will overheat,” explains Michael McLeieer, President of E.SC.A.PE.Fire Safety. “And many times, they'll have explosive results.”

CNN Newsource

Commonly found in most items you charge – like hoverboards, cell phones, laptops – and now electric tools like lawnmowers, drill motors, and leaf blowers-- lithium-Ion batteries are powering many of the gifts you are giving this holiday season. According to McLeieer – you need to pay attention to the way they are stored and charged.

“Keep batteries that are in vehicles or in your home in the window so out of direct sunlight, and never store those batteries in caught vehicles,” says McLeieer. “And make sure that we don't have those batteries stored in temperatures for long periods of time less than 32 degrees or above 105 degrees but the best storage is making sure that we have those batteries kept at room temperature and when we're charging them even when we're using them.”

And almost as important to remember – when you are done with the batteries make sure you don’t throw them away.

RELATED: Smoke Alarm tips to keep your family safe

“One of the things we never ever should do is dispose of lithium ion batteries either the rechargeable or the one time use batteries in the regular trash because that too could cause a fire.” McLeieer says it’s a lesson you don’t want to learn first-hand.

Take it from someone who has—

“There’s always a chance. I was unaware that could happen when I bought the battery operated lawnmower.” Depoy remembers.

Most counties have a recycling program where you can dispose of your used batteries and electronics. Remember to keep them away from things that could burn easily until you are able to take them in. We have got a lot more information about Lithium Ion batteries and how you can stay safe here.