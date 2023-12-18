Watch Now
Smoke alarm tips to keep your family safe

Al Behrman/AP
Did you remember to change smoke, carbon monoxide detector batteries?
Posted at 7:16 AM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 07:44:55-05

We're talking safety, so let's cut to it with some info from FOX 17 Fire Safety Expert and president of E.SC.A.P.E Fire Safety, Mike McLeier.

Statistics:

  • Working Smoke Alarms Save Lives – You double your chances of escaping a home fire alive by having working smoke alarms.
  • Most fires occur when we are sleeping and half of U.S. home fire deaths occur between 11pm and 7am.
  • For 2023 In Michigan (as of December 11, 2023) – 53% of fire deaths occurred in homes without working smoke alarms – source – Michigan Fire Inspectors Society – www.mfis.org/fire-stats-1 [mfis.org]
SmokeAlarmsTest-Fox17-ESCAPE.png
E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety
SmokeAlarmsAllLevels-Fox17-ESCAPE.png
E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety
SmokeAlarmsStrobes-Fox17-ESCAPE.png
E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety
SmokeAlarmsCloseDoor-Fox17-ESCAPE.png
E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety
SmokeAlarmsReplace-Fox17-ESCAPE.png
E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety

Bonus Tips:

  • Larger homes may require more alarms.
  • For best protection, install interconnected smoke alarms in your home.  When one sounds they all sound.
  • Some people, especially children and older adults, may need help to wake up.  Make sure someone will wake them if the smoke alarm sounds.
  • When the smoke alarm sounds, get outside and stay outside.  Plan an outside meeting place and make sure everyone knows it.
  • Call the fire department from a cell phone or a neighbor’s phone.  Stay outside until the fire department says it’s safe to go back inside.
  • Give the Gift of Safety this holiday season – Smoke Alarms and Carbon Monoxide Alarms make great gifts.
