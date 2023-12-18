Smoke alarm tips to keep your family safe

We're talking safety, so let's cut to it with some info from FOX 17 Fire Safety Expert and president of E.SC.A.P.E Fire Safety, Mike McLeier.

Statistics:



Working Smoke Alarms Save Lives – You double your chances of escaping a home fire alive by having working smoke alarms.

Most fires occur when we are sleeping and half of U.S. home fire deaths occur between 11pm and 7am.

For 2023 In Michigan (as of December 11, 2023) – 53% of fire deaths occurred in homes without working smoke alarms – source – Michigan Fire Inspectors Society – www.mfis.org/fire-stats-1 [mfis.org]

Bonus Tips:

