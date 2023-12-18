Smoke alarm tips to keep your family safe

We're talking safety, so let's cut to it with some info from FOX 17 Fire Safety Expert and president of E.SC.A.P.E Fire Safety, Mike McLeier.
Statistics:
- Working Smoke Alarms Save Lives – You double your chances of escaping a home fire alive by having working smoke alarms.
- Most fires occur when we are sleeping and half of U.S. home fire deaths occur between 11pm and 7am.
- For 2023 In Michigan (as of December 11, 2023) – 53% of fire deaths occurred in homes without working smoke alarms – source – Michigan Fire Inspectors Society – www.mfis.org/fire-stats-1 [mfis.org]
SmokeAlarmsTest-Fox17-ESCAPE.png
E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety
SmokeAlarmsAllLevels-Fox17-ESCAPE.png
E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety
SmokeAlarmsStrobes-Fox17-ESCAPE.png
E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety
SmokeAlarmsCloseDoor-Fox17-ESCAPE.png
E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety
SmokeAlarmsReplace-Fox17-ESCAPE.png
E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety
Bonus Tips:
- Larger homes may require more alarms.
- For best protection, install interconnected smoke alarms in your home. When one sounds they all sound.
- Some people, especially children and older adults, may need help to wake up. Make sure someone will wake them if the smoke alarm sounds.
- When the smoke alarm sounds, get outside and stay outside. Plan an outside meeting place and make sure everyone knows it.
- Call the fire department from a cell phone or a neighbor’s phone. Stay outside until the fire department says it’s safe to go back inside.
- Give the Gift of Safety this holiday season – Smoke Alarms and Carbon Monoxide Alarms make great gifts.