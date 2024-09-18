ART FOR HONOR: How an ArtPrize exhibit honors Veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Art is often created to honor many things. For one ArtPrize exhibit, they're honoring those who served our country.

It's called Art for Honor.

Located at Veteran's Memorial Park, it encompasses 27 individual pieces. Pamela Alderman is the curator, starting the exhibit in late 2020.

“I pitched that idea four years ago, and the county loved the idea," explained Alderman.

Since 2020, the concept has grown even further.

“The next year, Michigan Veterans Affairs agency said… 'Well, hey, we'll give you money to help pay for this,'" said Alderman.

Jack Caron/FOX 17 The Protector, an ArtPrize piece done by Lazlo Szalay. Located within Art for Honor, at Veterans Memorial Park.

The funds are all an effort to bring veterans to a creative space, without hurting their wallets.

"We help give them grants to help afford their ArtPrize pieces, so that they can kind of create their dream, and they can kind of go big," emphasized Alderman.

In total, there are 27 pieces of art located at Veterans Memorial Park.

“We accept artists that are of all talent levels, and they may be a beginning artist, but they want to tell their story," said Alderman.

From 3D pieces to a floating canvas in the fountain, to canvases. There is something to see at Veterans Memorial Park.

