$56K going back into the community after pitch night

More than $56,000 was given away to local non-profits improving lives along the Lakeshore.

Women of Color Give— a group dedicated to supporting organizations who's efforts to empower and unify BIPOC communities— distributed their third round of grants at their annual pitch night. The group aims to be a more in-touch form of philanthropy, filling a need within a need.

Each awardee was given a chance to present their need and how their idea would benefit Ottawa County and beyond before WOC Give members voted.

The awardees



I AM Academy received $25,000.

West Michigan Asian American Association received $15,000.

Tri-Cities Puentes Initiative received $10,000.

Good Samaritan and ODC Network received $3,000 each.

The top 5 candidates were announced in October, selected for their focus on the group's focus; Power Reimagined.

“We are always eager to host our annual pitch event, it’s the perfect time to give to those closest to the pain while contributing to the diversity in our community,” said Kim Koeman, Chair of Nominations and Distribution of Woman of Color GIVE. “We are inspired by each nominee and award recipient, and we are proud of how they support the advancement of the BIPOC community in West Michigan.”

To find out more on joining Women of Color Give, or how the organization works, check out their website here.