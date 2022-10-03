Women of Color Give to announce Top 5 nominated for $56K grants

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Power Reimagined; that's the focus of Holland-based non-profit, Women of Color Give, as well as the name of their annual celebration.

Through their fundraising and philanthropic efforts year-round, they support organizations that help grow the BIPOC communities along the Lakeshore.

On October 6th, Keynote Speaker Shannon Cohen and 8 other leaders from around West Michigan will announce the top 5 nominees in the running for a portion of $56,000 in grants from WOCGive.

After selection, the organizations are then put into a pitch competition for their share of the funds. Grant dispersal will be announced in December.

You can find more information about Power Reimagined and how to get involved with WOCGive here.