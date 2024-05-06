'You're not alone in this process': Amputee Brings Awareness to Insurance Coverage on Prostheses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For many amputees, the process of getting an additional prosthetic can be costly. One Michigan native, set out to bring awareness to that very issue.

Nicole Ver Kuilen lost her leg to bone cancer when she was just 10 years old.

Nicole Ver Kuilen Nicole at 10 years old, shortly before her left leg amputation.

Self-described as a competitive and athletic 10-year-old, Nicole found it difficult to enjoy her favorite hobbies with only one insurance-provided prosthesis.

In the majority of the United States, health insurance providers only cover one "everyday" prosthesis.

“The everyday prosthesis I have, is really just meant for walking and the biomechanics of walking and running are extremely different," explained Ver Kuilen.

To address that problem, Nicole pushed herself to participate in a 1,500-mile triathlon, which she called, "Forrest Stump." Capturing the journey into a short documentary film, Nicole found the triathlon more than just difficult.

“It was just incredibly painful, there was no energy return, every time I landed on it, it was just so forceful the forces that it would spread up through my body," said Ver Kuilen.

Nicole Ver Kuilen Nicole's gear for the 128th Boston Marathon

Following that 1500-mile journey in 2017, Nicole connected with the American Orthotic and Prosthetic Association becoming the manager of public engagement.

In that first year, she aided in creating a virtual race during the COVID-19 Pandemic to bring attention to insurance company's policies on multiple prostheses.

"Over the past two years, four states have followed and enacted legislation," explained Ver Kuilen.

Arkansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Maine all have cemented legislation that requires insurance companies to cover activity-specific prosthetic and orthotic devices.

While bringing the advocacy to her home state in Michigan, Nicole also got some new prostheses, courtesy of Mary Free Bed.

Jack Caron/FOX 17 Nicole and her new prostheses courtesy of Mary Free Bed.

To watch the documentary Forrest Stump, click here. To learn how to get involved with So Everybody Can Move, click here.

Forrest Stump Story

