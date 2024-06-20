'You're at heightened risk': The Dangers of Heat Stroke

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — As temperatures rise to high levels in West Michigan, so do the dangers.

While feelings of exhaustion come naturally with the heat, there are some signs you should keep an eye out for. Headaches, vomiting, and confusion are all signs of your body reacting to rising heat. According to the Cleveland Clinic, 20 out of 100,000 people suffer from heat stroke, every year.

Heat stroke occurs when your body temperature reaches above 104 degrees. Making your body unable to sweat, which in turn, makes you unable to cool down. Experiencing heat stroke just one time, can bring lasting effects.

“Heatstroke is so complex, in terms of how it affects the body, that something happens where your thermo-regulatory systems don't manage the heat responses well the second time around," explained Micah Zuhl, a Human Sciences Professor at Central Michigan University.

Having a heat stroke event in the past puts you at heightened risk of suffering another heat stroke during warm weather, similar to other preexisting conditions.

“We don't really know why someone is more susceptible, it's likely something to do with the nervous system, because you know, the nervous system is very susceptible to high temperatures," said Professor Zuhl.

To keep it simple, be careful when experiencing hot temperatures. The Center of Disease Control lays out the best tips, to stay cool in hot weather.



Stay hydrated with water

Do your best to stay in a cool, air-conditioned area

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothes

Take cool showers

If you don't have a place to cool down at home, visit one of the cooling centers open in West Michigan.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube