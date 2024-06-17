Stay out of the heat at these cooling centers in West Michigan

(WXMI) — Cooling centers are available to anyone wishing to stay out of the heat this week.

High temperatures are forecasted to meet or exceed 90 degrees through Saturday.

KENT COUNTY

Coalition to End Homelessness

OTTAWA COUNTY

Gateway Men’s Center (166 S River Ave., Holland)

8 a.m.–8 p.m.

Gateway Women and Children’s Center (356 Fairbanks Ave., Holland)

8 a.m.–8 p.m.

(Connect with Gateway Mission if you need emergency shelter.)

Herrick District Library (300 S River Ave., Holland)

Monday through Wednesday: 9 a.m.–9 p.m.

Thursday through Saturday: 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Sunday: 1–6 p.m.

Community Kitchen (739 Paw Paw Dr., Holland)

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Open during breakfast Saturday and Sunday

Grand Haven Community Center (421 Columbus St., Grand Haven)

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

First United Methodist Church (57 West 10th St., Holland)

Tuesday and Friday: 8–11 a.m.

Wednesday: 5:30 p.m.–8 p.m.

Gary Byker Library (3338 Van Buren St., Hudsonville)

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday: 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Portage Zhang Senior Center (203 East Centre Ave., Portage)

Monday, June 17 through 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 18: 7 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Ministry with Community (500 N. Edwards St., Kalamazoo)

Sunday through Saturday: 6:30 a.m.–4 p.m.

Kalamazoo Gospel Mission (448 N Burdick St., Kalamazoo)

Open in afternoons, will open sooner at 90.

Kalamazoo Central Library (315 S Rose St., Kalamazoo)

Monday though Thursday: 9 a.m.–8 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Comstock Community Center (6330 King Hwy., Comstock)

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Michiganders struggling to pay electricity bills are encouraged to connect with Michigan 2-1-1 for resources.

