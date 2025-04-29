Young Tech Pioneers: 4th Graders Dive into AI, Reimagining the Classroom

At Kenowa Hills Elementary School, fourth-graders are getting an early introduction to the world of artificial intelligence, exploring tools that are shaping how they view the world.

These 10-year-old students, like Quinn Stewart, are becoming immersed in AI, experimenting with programs like Khanmigo to help improve their essays.

"I don't know everything to write, so I'm asking the chatbot to help me with it," Stewart said. "It's giving me a lot of ideas to help me with it."

Some AI programs, such as Curipod, are interactive, making the learning experience more engaging for students.

The students are also gaining experience in how to provide clear instructions to AI systems - a skill that may prove crucial in the future workforce.

"Like I can't ask, 'Okay, give me a main point idea for this,'" Stewart explained. "It won't give me that, but it gives me a source that could help me with that."

Initially, students were concerned that using AI would be considered cheating. However, teacher Jessica Rauschenburg showed them how to utilize the technology to assist with their homework, which may ultimately lead to better grades.

"It doesn't actually let you cheat," Rauschenburg said. "It prompts you to come up with a better answer. And then they can see the product is actually better than if they had created it on their own."

For students like Quinn, it's not just about the technology - they're also building confidence, creativity, and curiosity.

This early exposure to AI is shaping how these fourth-graders view the world and prepare for the future.

4th Graders Use AI in Their Classroom

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube