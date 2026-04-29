WYOMING, Mich. — Last week, the city of Wyoming announced it would be implementing odd-even outdoor water restrictions starting May 1st. The restrictions raised questions for neighbors about if they could effect them.

The restrictions, which run through June 15, apply to everyone on the city's water system and are due to the construction of a third water main.

WXMI H.O.P.E Gardens helps neighbors in Wyoming learn and grow their own foods.

The announcement last week raised questions for local non-profits, working with gardens around the area. Julie Brunson is the executive director of H.O.P.E Gardens, a group helping educate and feed the Wyoming neighborhood.

"We're trying to connect people to the earth, to the food, try to help with food access, help people grow, learn how to grow food," Brunson said.

H.O.P.E Gardens provides community gardens in schools and neighborhoods across the city and even started its own greenhouse this week.

"It's already filling up because we have an amazing staff and students who started these babies from seeds in their classrooms, and now we're transplanting," Brunson said.

WXMI With odd-even water restrictions on the way to Wyoming, Hope Gardens had questions if it would affect them.

However, operating a greenhouse and food garden requires significant watering, especially with over 10,000 plants in total, spread throughout their gardens.

"So we water twice a day in the greenhouse and in the grow room, and so as things grow we use more water," Brunson said.

WATCH: Wyoming odd-even water restrictions won't affect greenhouses or food gardens

Wyoming water restrictions won't affect greenhouses or food gardens

Because the greenhouse connects to the city's water system, the upcoming restrictions caused concern.

"You can't grow plants without water," Brunson said. "I got pretty nervous, about it, wondering, like, oh, wonderful, this affects us."

I reached out to the city to find out how the rules apply to gardens and greenhouses, receiving this statement back:

WXMI With over 10,000 plants at all their gardens, H.O.P.E Gardens not having to abide by the Wyoming water restrictions is a huge help.

"We're asking businesses and residents to alternate watering as they can outdoors, especially with sprinkling systems and filling pools. In regard to growing food, if it requires daily watering, that’s fine," the city said.

Brunson said the news was exciting, but conserving water is something the organization still prioritizes.

"Yeah, it's a big sigh of relief," Brunson said. "I know we've had some water catchment. So we do timed watering even in our food gardens. I still think it's important, even though, yes, there's not the restrictions. There's no reason for us to leave this thing on all day."

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