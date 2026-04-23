Wyoming to implement odd-even outdoor water restrictions for several neighborhoods

WYOMING, Mich. — Starting May 1, the city of Wyoming is implementing odd-even outdoor water restrictions for homes and businesses to minimize the burden on its water treatment plant during upcoming water main construction.

The restrictions impacts the following neighborhoods:



City of Wyoming

Olive Township

Blendon Township

Holland Township

Georgetown Township

Jamestown Township

Gaines Township

Byron Township

City of Hudsonville

City of Grandville

Western portion of the City of Kentwood

Under the upcoming restriction, residents and businesses with an odd-numbered address can water outdoors on odd days of the month. Those with an even-numbered address can water on even days.

The mandate limits activities like watering lawns, landscaping or filling pools. It does not impact water used for drinking or bathing.

"Municipal leaders ask for the community’s support of the outdoor water use restriction during construction which will increase capacity and reliability," a statement from the city reads. "In this interim, compliance with the restriction will help avoid an outright ban for everyone on outdoor irrigation."

The restrictions will remain in effect through June 15.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube