Whistlestop dog park's future debated as Byron Township eyes new park on 92nd Street

BYRON TWP., Mich. — Byron Township neighbors remain divided over the Whistlestop Park dog park. Some have demanded it be closed, while others are fighting to keep it open. But both sides argue that the township needs to do more.

WXMI The dog park has been open since 2016, with neighbors complaints coming in recent years.

Peggy Bishop lives next to the park and says the noise has become unbearable.

"From 7:30 in the morning until whenever at night, the dogs [are] barking. We still are annoyed almost daily, sometimes hours and hours and hours on end. Again, you have a township ordinance against barking — you're not enforcing it," Bishop said during public comment at a Township Board meeting on May 12.

On the other side of the debate is Amy Oosteven, who owns a business called Wagging Riders and regularly brings her canine clients to the park. She wants the park to stay — but says it needs work.

WXMI Neighbors have taken to keeping up with their own maintenance of the dog park.

"The community has brought in big rocks, big boards, stuff like that, to kind of like help to make sure the dogs don't escape — like the little dogs. So the fences need to be tightened up. They're loose in some places," Oosteven said.

Both neighbors argue the township has not kept up with the park, whether it's rule enforcement or maintenance.

A list of rules is posted at the dog park, including a phone number for the Byron Township Community Center to report violations. The community center is also responsible for tracking maintenance.

The township, however, argues residents have not been reporting issues through the proper channels.

They say concerns should be taken to the Byron Township Community Center by phone or email.

WXMI The sign for the rules of the dog park are listed on the outside. With a number to reach out directly too the community center.

"Just bring it to our attention, and we can address it," a township official said at that May 12 meeting.

Despite their differences, both Bishop and Oosteven say they want a new dog park built.

"A year ago, I was pretty confident that you guys were being truthful to me when you said the dog park was going to be relocated," Bishop said.

"As long as it's safe and it's healthy for the dogs, I think, and we have the money to do it, and we actually do it right and well — I think it's going to be a great place for everybody to come together," Oosteven said.

WXMI The township has plans to relocate the dog park to 92nd street, but are waiting for more steps to fall into place.

Township Trustee Jay DeKleine confirmed relocation is the goal.

The township has identified a location on 92nd Street as the potential new site, but officials say several pieces still need to fall into place before a timeline can be set.

DeKleine acknowledged the uncertainty around timing.

"I wish I had an answer to say, hey, 90 days we know, or in 30 days we know," DeKleine said. "But I think that's the truth. We didn't have a date; we had a goal."

If you have complaints, you can reach out to Byron Township Parks and Rec Director Crystal Laska at crystal@byrontwpmi.gov or (616) 878-1998

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