Byron Township board votes to keep beloved dog park open

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Nearly 200 concerned community members attended Byron Township's Monday night board meeting in an effort to prevent Whistlestop Dog Park from closing. It comes after the Board of Trustees voted to close the dog park in March, after two residents raised "concerns" regarding its noise levels. That decision created backlash among community members, garnering over 3,000 signatures in an online petition to save the park.

Their efforts have been recognized as the Byron Township Board of Trustees unanimously voted on Monday to keep the park open until a more permanent solution is found.

Many residents, like Kyle O'Brien, were frustrated with what they say was a lack of communication.

"I was kind of shocked that there was really no discussion with the community and the fact that it took two people, and even if you heard a lot of the people speak, there was only ever a few households that complained about the park," said O'Brien Monday.

Byron Township supervisor Don Tillema said, however, the noise level concerns at the dog park have been an issue for several years.

"Contrary to what everybody thinks, 'I thought a couple people came to our meeting, and we just voted to close it.' That's not the case. So, it's been going on for almost five years," Tillema said. "We kind of got broadsided with the motion to close it, and one of the trustees as well. If the people don't like it, just have them come to the meeting. Okay, you know, we'll find out. And so we did that, and I voted to close it, because I want to put an end to it."

That decision brought nearly 200 residents to Monday night's board meeting. Several residents made their voices heard during the public comment portion of the meeting.

"The dog park is essential for giving our dog space to run, socialize and thrive. It also brings people together, building a community that Byron Center should be proud of," said resident Amy Oostveen during public comment. "In light of how this decision has been handled, I have to say that many of us in the community feel a loss of trust in the board, the lack of open dialogue, the absence of public input before a vote was taken, and the vague or dismissive responses to genuine concerns have left people feeling unheard and undervalued."

After public comment closed, the board of trustees unanimously voted to keep the dog park open until a more permanent solution could be found.

"I think it was a huge win. I think it's great. I think it's also great that they want to have us involved on the committee," said Byron Township resident, Taylor Emert. "I don't think until the new park is built, we can really think it's the end. I hope that there's no more threats of closing the dog park."

"I learned that I need to be more involved in my local community. And just going to the dog park and talking to the people there isn't enough, and I need to be more involved here," O'Brien said. "That way, one side is not the only side that's heard, that both sides are always heard. I think communication is important, and we need to, again, work together."

