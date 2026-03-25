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Vehicle where mother and daughter were found dead could fill with deadly gas in minutes, says sheriff's office

Byron Twp 2 People dead.jpeg
WXMI/Isaac Gould
Deputies investigate what led up to the death of a woman and teenage girl inside the Maplewood Mobile Home Park in Byron Township on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.
Byron Twp 2 People dead.jpeg
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BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The vehicle at the center of a death investigation could fill with deadly levels of carbon monoxide in minutes, investigators found.

On Tuesday, a 38-year-old woman and her 16-year-old daughter were found unresponsive in a car parked inside the Maplewood Mobile Home Park on Tuesday. Both were declared dead at the scene.

A day later, the Kent County Medical Examiner ruled their deaths as accidental from carbon monoxide asphyxiation.

Family identified the two as Nicole Moore and her daughter Kyli Dodge.

Nicole Moore and Kyli Dodge.jpeg

Kentwood Wyoming Byron Center

Family identifies mom and daughter killed in accidental carbon monoxide incident

Zac Harmon

Detectives from the Kent County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the Byron Township Fire Department to look into how the woman's car filled with carbon monoxide. Investigators initially pointed to the vehicle's flooring and exhaust system, both of which showed extensive wear and tear.

Testing revealed the car could fill will extremely high levels of carbon monoxide when parked and left running. In fact, the amount was so high, it exceeded the department's carbon monoxide meter's maximum of 2,000 parts per million.

For context, the Byron Township Fire Department evacuates buildings when carbon monoxide levels reach 35 parts per million. Firefighters also must use air masks at that level.

The sheriff's office encouraged anyone experiencing a hardship to reach out for help by calling 211 to be connected with housing, health, and support services in Kent County.

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