Family identifies mom and daughter killed in accidental carbon monoxide incident

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The mother and teen daughter killed by massive levels of carbon monoxide in her vehicle have been identified by family.

Nicole Moore, 38, and Kyli Dodge, 16, were found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the Maplewood Mobile Home Park on Tuesday. Both were declared dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, the Kent County Medical Examiner ruled their deaths as accidental from carbon monoxide asphyxiation.

Investigators found the vehicle could fill with deadly levels of carbon monoxide if left running for just minutes.

Kentwood Wyoming Byron Center Investigators: Car where mom and teen were killed could fill with gas in minutes Waleed Alamleh

The two were temporarily staying in the vehicle because of an issue in their home, said the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Detectives found the car's floorboards and exhaust system were in poor condition.

The sheriff's office encouraged anyone experiencing a hardship to reach out for help by calling 211 to be connected with housing, health, and support services in Kent County.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube