Reward paid for tip that led to arrest of suspect in multiple rape cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It is a refrain you often hear when police are investigating a crime: information leading to an arrest could earn a monetary reward. Silent Observer is highlighting a recent case where an anonymous tipster helped police track down a suspected rapist. That tipster received a $2,000 reward for their information.

In April, the Kent County Sheriff's Office revealed it was searching for Fernando Vasquez-Pena. The 23-year-old was a prime suspect in multiple sexual assault cases from 2025, but detectives could not locate him.

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A day after announcing the warrant for his arrest, the Grand Rapids Police Department took Vasquez-Pena into custody, thanks to information reported through Silent Observer.

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The tipster, who remained anonymous, was paid $2,000 by Silent Observer of West Michigan.

“Anonymous tips continue to make a real impact in helping law enforcement solve crimes and locate dangerous individuals,” said Hayley Strickland. “This case is an important reminder that members of the community can speak up safely and anonymously.”

Silent Observer describes itself as an organization dedicated to empowering neighbors to report crimes without fear of retribution. Tips can be sent in by phone, online, or through the nonprofit's mobile app.

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