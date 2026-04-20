Man named as a suspect in multiple sexual assaults, investigators need help to find him

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Investigators named a man as the suspect in multiple sexual assaults in Kent County. Now detectives say they need help finding him.

Fernando Vasquez-Pena is accused of sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents. Police haven't been able to locate the 23-year-old since narrowing in on him as a suspect.

Vasquez-Pena first became the target of investigators in a reported sexual assault in Kent County. The Kent County Sheriff's Office moved to file charges of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material.

Later, the Grand Rapids Police Department investigated a different sexual assault. Detectives also identified Vasquez-Pena as a suspect in that case.

Detectives from both agencies, along with state and federal partners, have been working together to try to locate him.

On Monday, the Kent County Prosecutor's Office issued a joint release with the Grand Rapids Police Department and Kent County Sheriff's Office, calling for the public's help to find him.

"Our investigators have worked diligently to identify the suspect and pursue numerous leads "said Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young. "We are now asking the community to help us locate him so these victims can have the opportunity for closure and Justice."

"Having good communication and information sharing between law enforcement agencies is important for the safety of all our communities " said Grand Rapids Interim Police Chief Joe Trigg. "It becomes imperative when we have the same suspect tied to similar crimes in different jurisdictions."

Details on the initial case

Kent County sheriff's deputies responded to a home in Byron Township on March 27, 2025, for a reported sexual assault from the day before, court records show. The woman told investigators her granddaughter's ex-boyfriend, Vasquez-Pena, knocked on her door around 11:30 a.m. on March 26. When she opened the door a crack to talk with him, Vasquez-Pena forced his way inside.

The woman told police Vasquez-Pena raped her, telling her the attack was in response to threats being made against his family, per court records.

The victim suffered a blow to the head, her right hand, along with cuts to her knee and nose.

An exam at the YWCA provided more evidence of the assault.

When asked why the sheriff's office waited more than a year to share information on the case, a spokesperson provide this statement:

"This remains an ongoing investigation. Investigators used a variety of investigative resources and techniques to identify the suspect and develop the probable cause necessary to obtain an arrest warrant. Many of those investigative steps cannot be discussed publicly to protect the integrity of the investigation and any future prosecution. Investigators have continued actively working to locate the suspect and are now asking for the public’s assistance."

Where is Fernando Vasquez-Pena?

The 23-year-old Fernando Vasquez-Pena is described as 6'2", and roughly 195 pounds.

Kent County Sheriff's Office A photo of Fernando Vasquez-Pena

If you see him, police warn to not approach him. Instead just call 911.

Anyone with information on Vasquez-Pena's location is encouraged to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office (616) 632-6100 or Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380. You can also call your local police agency. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

Silent Observer is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to Vasquez-Pena's arrest.

"I know the police have done everything in their power to try and find this individual, but even with all of their resources they have been unable to Locate him," said Prosecutor Chris Becker. "We are really hoping members of the public can help out here; these are extremely serious charges, more than one person has been victimized, and we don't want to see anything happen to someone else"

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