Pinery Park Little League manager gives away free baseball gear to help local families with rising costs

WYOMING, Mich. — Spring baseball is back, but the gear needed for the game can be costly for young players and families.

Pinery Park Little League equipment manager Ryan Andrews knows that cost can be a barrier, coaching up two kids in softball and baseball.

WXMI Ryan and his kids getting gear set up for Wyoming neighbors.

So when he saw an overstock of gear the league had, he posted on Facebook to give the items away to his neighbors.

"I wanted to help out with that a little bit. So that's why we try to give this stuff back to the community," Andrews said.

WXMI There are hats, pants, mitts, cleats, and more available for Wyoming neighbors.

The giveaway includes hats, pants in all sizes, cleats, bats, and mitts.

"Those expenses could add up," Andrews said. "Bats are not cheap. Now they're $200-$300. Gloves: $200, $300. I mean, cleats, you're spending $60 to $70 every couple months, because these kids are growing so fast."

The free equipment is a big help for parents like Beth Brumels, who has two kids on the diamond.

WXMI Bats and mitts were available for free.

"I'm a single mom. So, sometimes the budget is tight," Brumels said. "I want them to have the best and what they need so they can play and do well. And we always make ends meet. But like, sometimes it gets tight."

Kendell Huff also has two kids that play little league baseball, and understands the struggles it can bring.

"Baseball is one of the most expensive sports to play. Bats, gloves, bags, everything. That's not cheap," Huff said.

WXMI Kendell has 2 kids who have played little league for over 5 years.

Andrews has already given away a good chunk of gear, and the community's reaction has warmed his heart.

"I had people come up to me and thank me just just for putting the post out. You know, they've been struggling, or their kids wanted to play, but they weren't sure how they were going to get the equipment," Ryan said. "My favorite, is giving back to the young kids. That's that's my favorite thing to do here,"

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