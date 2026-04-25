Neighbors raise questions as Wyoming prepares to implement odd-even water restrictions

WYOMING, Mich. — The City of Wyoming announced Thursday it is implementing odd-even outdoor water restrictions starting May 1 and running through June 15th.

The announcement sparked mixed emotions and speculation among neighbors, with many questioning whether the restrictions are due to data centers around West Michigan.

I reached out to the city to get clarity on the situation. Officials referred me to an FAQ on the city's website, which explicitly denies the connection.

"No, these restrictions are not related to current or future data center water use," the city said. "For a decade, the City of Wyoming has been constructing a third transmission main to increase water capacity to our 250,000 customers."

WXMI The city provides water to 10 different cities and townships across the area.

In Thursday's release, the city explained that while construction on the new transmission main is being completed, the system is operating at a reduced capacity.

"To help prevent stress on the water system, we’re asking water customers to alternate lawn sprinkling and outdoor watering days," the city said.

WATCH: Wyoming implements odd-even water restrictions as city officials deny rumors blaming new data centers.

Wyoming implements odd-even water restrictions as city officials deny rumors blaming new data centers.

The City of Wyoming provides water to 10 other cities and townships in the area. Some neighbors, like Sarah Sterkin, said providing that help is a good thing.

"I mean, that's wonderful that we have the capacity to be able to, you know, distribute the water elsewhere," Sterkin said.

She also said the restrictions will not have a major impact on her household.

"I feel like we usually only water every other day anyway. We have the underground sprinkler set up to do that anyway," Sterkin said.

WXMI The city of Wyoming says the water restrictions are due to a new main being put in.

Juanita Devries, who has lived in Wyoming for more than a decade, said she can also deal with the restrictions.

"I think that it's fair. I do. I really do. It's surprising, even with all the rain that we have had. But yeah, I think it's fair," Devries said.

This story was reported on air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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