KENTWOOD, Mich. — The average cost of childcare in Michigan is about $13,500 a year, according to the First Five Years Fund, an organization that works with federal lawmakers to identify ways to support childcare around the country. For many families, childcare is one more thing causing a financial strain.

Raven Haywood is a mother to Rain and Javonte — and loves every second of it.

"Being their parent has transitioned my life into ways that I never knew," Haywood said. "The best part of every day is seeing them, waking up to then, putting them to sleep every night."

WXMI Raven Haywood's two children both attend Marvelous Kidz learning center.

She's a working mom, so finding the right childcare for her kids is a priority.

"It's the most important to have a daycare where you feel safe and secure. Your kids are going to be safe," Haywood said. "You can go about your day and not have to worry about if they'll be okay all day."



Being able to afford that care matters too.

Haywood currently receives help from the state to cover her children's care, but that wasn't always the case. Before that, she had to pay for childcare out of pocket.

WATCH: Marvelous Kidz Learning Center offers affordable childcare options for Kentwood families

Marvelous Kidz Learning Center offers affordable childcare options for Kentwood families

Haywood's children attend Marvelous Kidz Learning Center in Kentwood. On top of the state support she receives, the center goes a step beyond for families in need.

"Because we're under a nonprofit umbrella, our board can approve up to so many students with financial aid access," said Karmen Johnson, executive director of Marvelous Kidz Learning Center.

The goal for the center is to provide affordable and safe care.

"We just want to leave a great mark, good quality care, taking care of our babies," said Latan Allaway, program director for Marvelous Kidz.

WXMI Marvelous Kidz accepts kids from 6 months old to 11 years old for its before and after school care.

After going through her own struggles, in July of 2025, Johnson opened Marvelous Kidz to help other parents with affordability.

"I was that parent. I had twins and was a single mom, so I know firsthand what I didn't like feeling like. So I'm like, 'How can we help other people not feel that tension?'"

Johnson says they have 18 families that receive financial aid, and about another 25 are receiving state support.

Haywood said having these options available to her and other parents can be life-changing.

"If I would have known about it sooner, my kids would have probably been in daycare sooner, and I wouldn't have been leaning on family members and draining my pockets. But when you're a parent, you gotta make money, so you gotta find somebody to take care of your kids," Haywood said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube