New Kentwood childcare center offers affordable solutions for West Michigan families

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The need for affordable childcare is a pressing issue across West Michigan, and the opening of the Marvelous Kidz Learning Center in Kentwood promises to provide relief for parents.

Focused on offering quality care at a reasonable price, the center is set to be a significant help to families in the area.

Childcare expenses can be prohibitive, a study from the Annie E. Casey foundation, in 2023 stating, that the average cost exceeds $11,000. According to Karmen Johnson, executive director of Marvelous Kidz Learning Center, the center aims to alleviate this burden. “The cost of childcare is through the roof right now,” Johnson said. “We’re basically focused on getting families in here, helping them be able to go back into the workforce and have their children in a safe place.”

Johnson also runs the Marvelous Lifestyles Outreach non-profit, which aims to provide accessible financial resources and guidance.

WMXI The center will be open August 4th, just in time for the 2025-26 school year.

Johnson knows firsthand the challenges of finding childcare. “I was in a situation where I was pregnant with twins, and it’s already hard to find a spot for one kid, right?” she shared.

Fortunately, she connected with Laton Allaway, the current program director with over 20 years of experience in childcare, who provided the necessary support. “There wasn’t many childcare centers at that time,” Allaway said. “So I said, I have to do something.”

The center will accommodate children from six weeks old to 11 years old, focusing not only on social and emotional development but also on early skills in math and science, emphasizing S.T.E.M education.

The center has plans to expand to a phase 2 by the summer of 2026, expecting to bring in middle schoolers when that happens.

The group also prioritizes nutritious meals for the children, collaborating with My Hot Lunch Box to partner with local restaurants to provide quality food.

Johnson emphasized the impact of accessible childcare on families financial stability and workforce participation.

“So now we're losing quality people in the workforce, which in return, makes the family suffer, right? Because now you have less income, so now the kids have to still suffer,” she noted.

Marvelous Kidz Learning Center is undergoing final preparations and aims to open by August 4, just in time for the new school year. It will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Parents interested in enrolling their children can sign up via the center’s website.

