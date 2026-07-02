KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood's Bosnian community packed Mahala Café Bar on Wednesday to cheer on Bosnia and Herzegovina as the team faced the United States in World Cup play.

There were no chants of "USA" in this crowd. Neighbors gathered to root for their home country, filling the café with pride and excitement for a moment many described as once-in-a-generation.

WXMI The Bosnian owned Mahala Cafe Bar was packed with supporters.

For Elmedin Zucik, a Bosnian-born Kentwood resident who has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years, the match carried deep personal meaning.

"I'm feeling excitement, pride, joy. Seeing Bosnia play in the World Cup is more just a match for us," Zucik said.

WXMI This was the first ever round 32 appearance for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Zucik said the game represents something far greater than soccer for the Bosnian community — both in Kentwood and across the country.

"What we've gone through, you know, going through war and genocide, it's the attitude, never giving up. For a small country to be able to perform on this bigger stage, it's nothing but pride and joy," Zucik said.

WXMI Elmedin used to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina play, often bonding over the team.

Wednesday's game was also bittersweet for Zucik, who had just returned to the United States from Bosnia after his father passed away last week from a heart attack.

"I know every shot, every chance, every thought, every cheer is going to be a reminder of what I lost, and also the sense of pride that he sacrificed to bring me here," Zucik said.

WATCH: Kentwood's Bosnian community gathers to cheer on Bosnia and Herzegovina at World Cup watch party

Kentwood's Bosnian community gathers to cheer on Bosnia and Herzegovina at World Cup watch party

For Ejub Ibrahimovic, who was born and raised in Kentwood, the matchup between his two home countries was a moment he did not want to miss.

"To watch them ( Bosnia and Herzegovina) at World Cup in America, against America is, is amazing to me," Ibrahimovic said. "It's a country that gave me a lot, and a country that I'm from, that means a lot to me as well. So, it's a beautiful moment."

WXMI The Bosnia and Herzegovina flag waving proudly at Mahala Cafe Bar.

Zucik said the occasion is one to be savored, no matter the outcome.

"It's every four years, we get to see our two home countries play each other. Doesn't get any better than that. Enjoy the game," Zucik said.

While the result was not what Bosnian fans had hoped for, with the U.S Mens National Team defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0, but the community remained proud of their team and their country's performance in this year's World Cup.

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