Kentwood police seek information on assault at East Paris Nature Park

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department is asking for information on an alleged assault that occurred Monday evening at East Paris Nature Park.

A 24-year-old woman was walking on a trail when she was approached and physically assaulted by an unknown man, according to police.

The woman says she was alone at the time of the assault, but other people were in the park shortly before the incident happened.

She described the suspect as a male in his 30s with a thin build, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a white shirt with colored squares.

Investigators are asking anyone who was at East Paris Nature Park on Monday evening and may have witnessed suspicious activity or someone matching the suspect's description to contact the department at 616-656-6580, Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, or by visiting SilentObserver.org.

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